MPS consolidated net profit declines 0.06% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.66% to Rs 205.16 croreNet profit of MPS declined 0.06% to Rs 47.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.66% to Rs 205.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 182.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.33% to Rs 173.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 148.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 768.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 726.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales205.16182.11 13 768.37726.89 6 OPM %32.9130.76 -30.6929.01 - PBDT72.9162.87 16 249.42222.63 12 PBT64.5555.99 15 221.65195.22 14 NP47.0447.07 0 173.22148.91 16
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 4:33 PM IST