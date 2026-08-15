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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MRC Agrotech consolidated net profit rises 1850.00% in the June 2026 quarter

MRC Agrotech consolidated net profit rises 1850.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Sales rise 459.12% to Rs 26.67 crore

Net profit of MRC Agrotech rose 1850.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 459.12% to Rs 26.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales26.674.77 459 OPM %1.09-2.73 -PBDT0.590.08 638 PBT0.560.05 1020 NP0.390.02 1850

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:17 AM IST