MRC Agrotech consolidated net profit rises 1850.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 459.12% to Rs 26.67 crore

Net profit of MRC Agrotech rose 1850.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 459.12% to Rs 26.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.26.674.771.09-2.730.590.080.560.050.390.02

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