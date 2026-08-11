MRF consolidated net profit declines 1.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.64% to Rs 8415.50 crore

Net profit of MRF declined 1.29% to Rs 495.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 501.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.64% to Rs 8415.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7675.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8415.507675.6411.7713.951097.361100.61649.69671.83495.35501.82

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