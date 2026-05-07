MRF consolidated net profit rises 37.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.70% to Rs 8044.22 crore

Net profit of MRF rose 37.56% to Rs 702.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 510.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 8044.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7074.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.51% to Rs 2426.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1873.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 31149.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28153.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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