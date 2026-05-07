MRF consolidated net profit rises 37.56% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 13.70% to Rs 8044.22 croreNet profit of MRF rose 37.56% to Rs 702.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 510.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 8044.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7074.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.51% to Rs 2426.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1873.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 31149.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28153.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8044.227074.82 14 31149.0128153.00 11 OPM %16.2215.19 -15.7314.49 - PBDT1357.481091.87 24 5039.014136.55 22 PBT915.77659.12 39 3285.382483.00 32 NP702.25510.50 38 2426.101873.29 30
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 1:50 PM IST