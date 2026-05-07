MRF gains after Q4 PAT climbs 43% YoY to Rs 701 cr; declares dividend of Rs 229/ share

MRF rose 1.01% to Rs 1,31,685 after the tyre maker reported a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter ended March 2026 and announced a hefty final dividend for shareholders.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 42.66% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 700.68 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations increased 13.70% YoY to Rs 8,044.22 crore during the quarter.

Profit before exceptional items and tax climbed 38.93% YoY to Rs 915.77 crore in the March quarter. The company reported exceptional items worth Rs 13.96 crore related to labour code compliance.

Total expenses increased 11.28% to Rs 7,267.51 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 6,531.04 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 4,994.25 crore (up 5.79% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 550.83 crore (up 16.98% YoY) while finance cost stood at Rs 86.33 crore (down 11.84% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 229 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

The company had already declared and paid two interim dividends of Rs 3 each per share during the financial year. With the final dividend, the total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 235 per equity share.

MRF is engaged in the manufacture of rubber products such as tyres, tubes, flaps, and tread rubber and/or trading in rubber and rubber chemicals.

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