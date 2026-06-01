MRP Agro standalone net profit declines 72.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 41.16% to Rs 13.74 crore

Net profit of MRP Agro declined 72.12% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 41.16% to Rs 13.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.74% to Rs 4.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.17% to Rs 59.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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