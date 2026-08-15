MRP Agro standalone net profit rises 8.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.93% to Rs 21.93 crore

Net profit of MRP Agro rose 8.55% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.93% to Rs 21.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.21.9321.105.756.302.252.331.931.951.651.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News