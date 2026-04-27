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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MRPL drops after Q4 PAT slumps 67% YoY to Rs 119 cr

MRPL drops after Q4 PAT slumps 67% YoY to Rs 119 cr

Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) declined 7.15% to Rs 173.08 after the company's standalone net profit tumbled 67.1% to Rs 119.36 crore on a 2.6% fall in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 23,949.69 crore in Q4 FY26 ove

Revenue from operations (including exports) increased 3.23% YoY to Rs 28,493 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,235.60 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, up 111.4% YoY.

EBITDA stood at Rs 1,842 crore in Q4 FY26, registering the growth of 57.71% compared with Rs 1,168 crore in Q4 FY25. Throughput (crude and others) stood at 4.35 MMT in Q4 FY26, registering the de growth of 6.25% from Rs 4.64 MMt in Q4 FY25.

 

On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit surged more than thirty-eight times to Rs 1,931.22 crore in FY26 from Rs 50.58 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding net excise duty) declined 6.4% YoY to Rs 88,667.49 crore in FY26.

Gross refining margin (GRM) stood at $9.22 per barrel in FY26, up 107.19%, compared with $4.45 per barrel in FY25.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, a subsidiary of ONGC, is Category 1 Miniratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. The refinery has flexibility to process crudes of various API, delivering a variety of quality products.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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