Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 3.30% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 8.92% to Rs 485.86 croreNet profit of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities rose 3.30% to Rs 35.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.92% to Rs 485.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 446.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.64% to Rs 140.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 2043.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1873.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales485.86446.07 9 2043.561873.88 9 OPM %12.7012.45 -12.6113.42 - PBDT68.8665.03 6 277.08267.65 4 PBT46.7545.25 3 187.43191.77 -2 NP35.4134.28 3 140.88143.23 -2
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:35 PM IST