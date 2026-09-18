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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MSECL bags EPC road project in State of Tripura

MSECL bags EPC road project in State of Tripura

Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants has recently received an Letter of Acceptance for Implementation of Resettlement Action Plan For Improvement & Widening to two lane with paved shoulder of road from km 101.300 (Khowai) to km 236.213 (Harina) (Total length = 134.913 km) of NH-208 in the State of Tripura on Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) basis under Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Official Development Assistance (ODA) Loan and the total order value of the project is Rs. 2.97 crore.
 

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 10:31 AM IST