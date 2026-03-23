MSECL JV receives road project worth Rs 2.87 cr
Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants has recently received LOA for preparation of DPR for 6-lane Road from Harsaru bypass of Gurugram Pataudi road at Wazirpur (NH352W) to Jhajjar (NH-352), including construction of Farrukhnagar Bypass and the project have been awarded under a Joint Venture (JV), in which Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants holds a 40% partnership stake. The total order value of the project is Rs. 2,87,77,500/-.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 12:16 PM IST