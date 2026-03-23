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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MSECL JV receives road project worth Rs 2.87 cr

MSECL JV receives road project worth Rs 2.87 cr

Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants has recently received LOA for preparation of DPR for 6-lane Road from Harsaru bypass of Gurugram Pataudi road at Wazirpur (NH352W) to Jhajjar (NH-352), including construction of Farrukhnagar Bypass and the project have been awarded under a Joint Venture (JV), in which Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants holds a 40% partnership stake. The total order value of the project is Rs. 2,87,77,500/-.

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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