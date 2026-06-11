MSECL JV wins order of Rs 23.53 cr
From Maharashtra Rural Roads Development Association
Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants has recently received Letter of Acceptance for appointment of consultant for ADB/PISC Consulting Services for Program Implementation Support Consultant for Maharashtra Green Roads Connectivity for Inclusive Growth Program and the project have been awarded under a Joint Venture (JV), in which the Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants holds a 70% partnership stake and total order value of the project is Rs. 23.53 crore.
As per MOU signed with a third-party, share of Monarch is 70% of the total order value. Accordingly, Monarch's order value is Rs. 16.47 crore.
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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 11:50 AM IST