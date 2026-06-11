Thursday, June 11, 2026 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MSECL JV wins order of Rs 23.53 cr

MSECL JV wins order of Rs 23.53 cr

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

From Maharashtra Rural Roads Development Association

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants has recently received Letter of Acceptance for appointment of consultant for ADB/PISC Consulting Services for Program Implementation Support Consultant for Maharashtra Green Roads Connectivity for Inclusive Growth Program and the project have been awarded under a Joint Venture (JV), in which the Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants holds a 70% partnership stake and total order value of the project is Rs. 23.53 crore.

As per MOU signed with a third-party, share of Monarch is 70% of the total order value. Accordingly, Monarch's order value is Rs. 16.47 crore.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Krystal Integrated Services secures order of Rs 24.38 cr

Krystal Integrated Services secures order of Rs 24.38 cr

BSE SME Vahh Chemicals colours its market debut with decent gains

BSE SME Vahh Chemicals colours its market debut with decent gains

Volumes soar at Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd counter

Nifty below 23,200 level; IT shares decline

Nifty below 23,200 level; IT shares decline

IZMO climbs after unveiling India's first integrated silicon photonics packaging line

IZMO climbs after unveiling India's first integrated silicon photonics packaging line

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthropic Claude Fable 5Xiaomi 17T ReviewDividend Stocks TodayReliance Meta PartnershipTS Inter Supplementary Results 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance