MSP Steel & Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 85.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.40% to Rs 816.32 crore

Net profit of MSP Steel & Power reported to Rs 85.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 33.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.40% to Rs 816.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 760.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 33.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 28.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.14% to Rs 2842.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2905.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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