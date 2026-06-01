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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MSTC consolidated net profit rises 2.26% in the March 2026 quarter

MSTC consolidated net profit rises 2.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 33.71% to Rs 118.80 crore

Net profit of MSTC rose 2.26% to Rs 77.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.71% to Rs 118.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.34% to Rs 218.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 407.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.88% to Rs 369.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 310.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales118.8088.85 34 369.66310.96 19 OPM %63.9359.47 -59.3657.09 - PBDT107.5276.02 41 302.80253.89 19 PBT104.8273.87 42 292.44244.80 19 NP77.2275.51 2 218.43407.07 -46

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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