MSTC consolidated net profit rises 2.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.71% to Rs 118.80 crore

Net profit of MSTC rose 2.26% to Rs 77.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.71% to Rs 118.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.34% to Rs 218.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 407.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.88% to Rs 369.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 310.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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