MT Educare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.60 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.41% to Rs 9.88 crore

Net profit of MT Educare reported to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.41% to Rs 9.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 30.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.24% to Rs 36.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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