MTAR Tech hits the roof after Q1 PAT zooms 365% YoY

MTAR Technologies hit the 5% upper circuit at Rs 5,442.20 after the company reported a sharp jump in earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27).

The company's profit after tax surged 364.8% year-on-year to Rs 50.2 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 10.8 crore in Q1 FY26. On a sequential basis, profit increased 13.3% from Rs 44.3 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations soared 130.4% YoY to Rs 360.7 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 156.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 17.8% QoQ from Rs 306.1 crore in Q4 FY26.

Gross profit climbed 93.4% YoY and 21.3% QoQ to Rs 164.2 crore in Q1 FY27. Gross margin stood at 45.5% compared with 54.2% a year ago and 44.2% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 67.4 crore in Q1 FY27, up 13.3% QoQ and 355.4% YoY.

EBITDA jumped 199.6% YoY and 37.7% QoQ to Rs 85.1 crore in Q1 FY27. EBITDA margin improved to 23.6% from 20.2% in Q4 FY26 and 18.1% in Q1 FY26.

Employee benefits expense increased 35.6% YoY to Rs 46.5 crore, while other expenses rose 46.8% YoY to Rs 32.6 crore. Finance costs surged to Rs 15.8 crore from Rs 5.8 crore a year ago, while depreciation and amortisation expense increased 15.5% YoY to Rs 9.7 crore.

The company reported a total tax expense of Rs 17.2 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 4.0 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

During the quarter, exports contributed 81% of revenue, while domestic business accounted for 19%. MTAR secured fresh orders worth Rs 2,895.1 crore during Q1 FY27, the highest quarterly order inflow in its history. Its order book stood at Rs 5,143.3 crore as on 30 June 2026, supported by strong demand across clean energy, aerospace and defence, and other technology segments.

Managing director Parvat Srinivas Reddy said the company delivered another strong quarter in line with its FY27 growth guidance and believes MTAR is at an inflection point, with each of its key business verticals positioned for the next phase of growth.

MTAR Technologies is a leading manufacturer engaged in manufacturing and development of mission critical precision engineered systems catering to clean energy civil nuclear power, fuel cells, hydel & others, aerospace and defence sectors. It has sixteen strategically based manufacturing units including an export-oriented unit each based in Hyderabad, Telangana.

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