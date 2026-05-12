MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 222.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 68.98% to Rs 302.88 crore

Net profit of MTAR Technologies rose 222.74% to Rs 44.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 68.98% to Rs 302.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 179.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 77.78% to Rs 94.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.20% to Rs 865.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 664.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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