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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 222.74% in the March 2026 quarter

MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 222.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

Sales rise 68.98% to Rs 302.88 crore

Net profit of MTAR Technologies rose 222.74% to Rs 44.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 68.98% to Rs 302.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 179.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 77.78% to Rs 94.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.20% to Rs 865.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 664.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales302.88179.24 69 865.40664.65 30 OPM %20.4019.05 -19.7818.18 - PBDT68.5828.24 143 164.94103.81 59 PBT59.5418.62 220 129.9271.57 82 NP44.2813.72 223 94.0352.89 78

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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