MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 364.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 130.48% to Rs 355.89 crore

Net profit of MTAR Technologies rose 364.66% to Rs 50.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 130.48% to Rs 355.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 154.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.355.89154.4123.9018.3877.0923.1867.4014.8150.2310.81

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