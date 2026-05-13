MTAR Technologies soars after Q4 PAT surges 223% YoY

MTAR Technologies jumped 9.04% to Rs 6,815.50 after the company reported strong earnings growth for Q4 FY26, supported by robust order inflows.

Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 44.3 crore in Q4 FY26, up 223.4% from Rs 13.7 crore in Q4 FY25 and rose 27.7% from Rs 34.7 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 67.2% YoY to Rs 306.1 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 183.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 10.1% sequentially from Rs 278 crore in Q3 FY26.

Gross profit increased 41.5% YoY to Rs 135.4 crore from Rs 95.7 crore in Q4 FY25. However, gross margin contracted 810 bps to 44.2% from 52.3% a year ago.

EBITDA stood at Rs 61.8 crore in Q4 FY26, up 80.9% from Rs 34.2 crore in Q4 FY25. Sequentially, EBITDA declined 3.5% from Rs 64 crore in Q3 FY26.

EBITDA margin expanded 150 bps YoY to 20.2% from 18.7% in Q4 FY25. However, it declined 280 bps sequentially from 23% in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 59.5 crore in Q4 FY26, up 219.9% from Rs 18.6 crore in Q4 FY25 and increased 29.1% from Rs 46.1 crore in Q3 FY26.

On the cost front, employee benefit expenses increased 24.6% YoY to Rs 43 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 34.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Other expenses rose 13.3% to Rs 30.6 crore from Rs 27 crore.

Finance costs increased 62.7% YoY to Rs 9.6 crore from Rs 5.9 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expense declined 6.3% to Rs 9 crore from Rs 9.6 crore.

For FY26, revenue from operations rose 29.6% YoY to Rs 876.2 crore from Rs 676 crore in FY25.

Full-year EBITDA increased 41.7% to Rs 171.2 crore from Rs 120.9 crore, while profit before tax rose 74.9% to Rs 126.1 crore from Rs 72.1 crore. Profit after tax surged 76.2% to Rs 94 crore from Rs 53.4 crore.

FY26 EBITDA margin expanded to 19.5% from 17.9% in FY25.

Net cash from operating activities increased to Rs 196.9 crore in FY26 from Rs 101.3 crore in FY25.

The company received record order inflows of Rs 2,453.3 crore during FY26, including orders worth Rs 481.6 crore secured in Q4 FY26.

Order book stood at Rs 2,581.9 crore as of 31 March 2026. Of the total order book, 51.2% came from clean energy-fuel cell, hydel and other businesses, while clean energy-civil nuclear power contributed 26.3% and aerospace and defence accounted for 14%.

Parvat Srinivas Reddy, managing director and promoter of MTAR Technologies, said the company expects strong order inflows in FY27 across key business verticals and anticipates sequential margin improvement over the coming quarters due to higher operating leverage and favourable product mix.

MTAR Technologies manufactures precision-engineered systems and components for clean energy civil nuclear power, fuel cells, hydel & others, aerospace and defence sectors.

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