Friday, May 22, 2026 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MTNL rises as net loss narrows to Rs 307 crore in Q4 FY26

MTNL rises as net loss narrows to Rs 307 crore in Q4 FY26

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) added 1.21% to Rs 29.22 after the company's consolidated net loss reduced to Rs 306.95 crore in Q4 FY26 from a net loss of Rs 827.88 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 34.52% year on year (YoY) to Rs 370.51 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The firm reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 306.82 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 828.50 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rose 2.51% YoY to Rs 1,188.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter. License fees and spectrum charges stood at Rs 15.92 crore (down 7.11% YoY), while employee benefit expense was at Rs 155.07 crore (up 4.04% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 738.12 crore (up 3.12% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On the margins front, the company reported a negative operating margin of 21.58% in Q4 FY26 as compared with a negative 60.62% recorded in Q4 FY25.

Also Read

gold, gold prices

Gold trajectory remains oil-sensitive amid geopolitical tensions: Analyst

Varun Beverages

Varun Beverages hits 52-week high, gains 3% on PepsiCo deal extension

stock market live updates, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 550 pts, Nifty around 23,800; Max Healthcare shares fall 7%

silver, silver prices

Silver prices may remain capped unless US-Iran talks improve, says analyst

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

IPL 2026: CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad penalised for slow over-rate vs GT

The PSU firm also reported a negative net profit margin of 82.84% in Q4 FY26 as against a negative 300.59% registered in a similar quarter of the previous fiscal.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam announced the appointment of Shri Vasudev Singh (GM Finance, MTNL CO) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) with effect from 21 May 2026, following approval by the Board on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee. He replaces Shri Anirudh Prasad Singh.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam is engaged in providing telecom services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBL Bank Ltd up for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd up for third straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd up for third consecutive session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd up for third consecutive session

TVS Motor Company Ltd up for third straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd up for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 1.13%, up for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 1.13%, up for fifth straight session

SEBI proposes overhaul of IPO, re-listed stock price discovery mechanism

SEBI proposes overhaul of IPO, re-listed stock price discovery mechanism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to watch todayUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPharma Sector OutlookJSW Cement Share Technology NewsPersonal Finance