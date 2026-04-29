Wednesday, April 29, 2026 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MTR Foods launches MTR Minute Fresh Batter range in Hyderabad

MTR Foods launches MTR Minute Fresh Batter range in Hyderabad

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

MTR Foods, a part of Orkla India, today announced the launch of its MTR Minute Fresh Batter range in Hyderabad. The launch marks a strategic expansion of its convenience food portfolio in the city.

As the brand that introduced Rava Idli and the 3-Minute Range to Indian kitchens, MTR has been a pioneer in the packaged breakfast space. The MTR Minute Fresh Batter range is a natural extension of this legacy, crafted for a new generation of consumers who seek both convenience and authenticity in every meal.

The launch introduces two distinct battersDosa Batter and Rice Rava Idli Batter. The Dosa Batter is available in three convenient sizes to suit every household need 425g at ₹60, 850g at ₹98, and 1.5kg at ₹150. The Rice Rava Idli Batter is available in a 750g pack, priced at ₹98.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Magellanic Cloud announces JV for manufacturing UAV systems in India

Magellanic Cloud announces JV for manufacturing UAV systems in India

Bondada Engineering bags orders worth Rs 125 crore

Bondada Engineering bags orders worth Rs 125 crore

Emmvee Photovoltaic rallies after PAT surges 89% YoY in Q4

Emmvee Photovoltaic rallies after PAT surges 89% YoY in Q4

Surana Solar reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Surana Solar reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

ABans Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

ABans Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Outlook TodayHindustan Unilever Results PreviewDelhi Weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayNifty Target CutsQ4 Results TodayDividend Stocks todayPersonal Finance