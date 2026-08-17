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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MTR launches new range of products with authentic North Karnataka flavours

MTR launches new range of products with authentic North Karnataka flavours

Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

MTR announced the launch of a new range of North Karnataka offerings, comprising Groundnut Chutney Podi (Shenga), Nigerseed Chutney Podi (Gurellu), Flax Seed Chutney Podi (Agasi) and Masala Khara. Crafted specifically for consumers in North Karnataka, the new products bring some of the region's most-loved flavours to consumers in a high-quality packaged format.

Commenting on the launch, Sunay Bhasin, CEO, MTR Foods, said, "We at MTR have a deep responsibility to celebrate the diversity of Karnataka's culinary traditions. We understand that every region in Karnataka has its own unique food culture, shaped by generations of recipes, ingredients, and eating habits. As consumer interest in authentic regional flavours continues to grow, we strive to make these cherished food traditions more accessible through trusted, high-quality offerings. We see ourselves not just as a food brand, but as a custodian of Karnataka's culinary heritage, committed to preserving these traditions while bringing consumers the quality, hygiene and consistency they have come to expect from MTR."

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 12:50 PM IST