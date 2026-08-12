Wednesday, August 12, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchArdee Industries IPOStocks to BuySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mudra Financial Services standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Mudra Financial Services standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 3.23% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of Mudra Financial Services rose 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.320.31 3 OPM %56.2541.94 -PBDT0.180.13 38 PBT0.180.13 38 NP0.130.10 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Innocorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Innocorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tridev InfraEstates reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tridev InfraEstates reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Step Two Corporation standalone net profit rises 132.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Step Two Corporation standalone net profit rises 132.00% in the June 2026 quarter

S.V. Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

S.V. Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

NBI Industrial Finance Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

NBI Industrial Finance Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST