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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mufin Green Finance consolidated net profit rises 208.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Mufin Green Finance consolidated net profit rises 208.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 30.03% to Rs 64.13 crore

Net profit of Mufin Green Finance rose 208.06% to Rs 11.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.03% to Rs 64.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.11% to Rs 28.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.09% to Rs 208.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 180.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales64.1349.32 30 208.18180.88 15 OPM %82.6056.91 -76.9765.07 - PBDT15.575.06 208 40.6129.24 39 PBT14.834.22 251 37.9825.93 46 NP11.093.60 208 28.2619.61 44

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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