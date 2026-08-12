Mufin Green Finance consolidated net profit rises 302.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 57.24% to Rs 76.53 crore

Net profit of Mufin Green Finance rose 302.59% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.24% to Rs 76.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.76.5348.6778.9562.5619.424.7318.824.2214.013.48

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