Mufin Green Finance consolidated net profit rises 302.59% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 57.24% to Rs 76.53 croreNet profit of Mufin Green Finance rose 302.59% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.24% to Rs 76.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales76.5348.67 57 OPM %78.9562.56 -PBDT19.424.73 311 PBT18.824.22 346 NP14.013.48 303
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:11 AM IST