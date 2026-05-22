Mufin Green Finance standalone net profit rises 184.36% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 59.33% to Rs 64.13 croreNet profit of Mufin Green Finance rose 184.36% to Rs 11.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.33% to Rs 64.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.33% to Rs 28.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.73% to Rs 208.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales64.1340.25 59 208.18160.47 30 OPM %82.6070.24 -76.9873.93 - PBDT15.585.64 176 40.6230.61 33 PBT14.834.82 208 37.9927.32 39 NP11.093.90 184 28.2720.29 39
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST