Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit rises 1142.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 187.97% to Rs 474.80 crore

Net profit of Mukka Proteins rose 1142.76% to Rs 18.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 187.97% to Rs 474.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 164.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.474.80164.889.918.5532.175.6227.372.3618.891.52

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