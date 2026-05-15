Mukka Proteins consolidated net profit rises 51.73% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 1.17% to Rs 367.92 croreNet profit of Mukka Proteins rose 51.73% to Rs 20.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.17% to Rs 367.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 372.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.05% to Rs 52.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.21% to Rs 1403.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 980.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales367.92372.26 -1 1403.52980.03 43 OPM %9.207.81 -8.169.68 - PBDT34.0122.92 48 91.7473.82 24 PBT28.8920.10 44 75.1460.27 25 NP20.6213.59 52 52.0646.46 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit declines 64.48% in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:18 PM IST