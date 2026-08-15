Muller & Phipps (India) consolidated net profit declines 84.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 60.87% to Rs 1.48 crore

Net profit of Muller & Phipps (India) declined 84.29% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 60.87% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.480.92-12.16-38.040.120.700.110.700.110.70

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