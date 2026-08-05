Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 103.47% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 88.10% to Rs 702.00 croreNet profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 103.47% to Rs 413.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 203.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 88.10% to Rs 702.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 373.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales702.00373.21 88 OPM %70.3764.62 -PBDT543.83273.71 99 PBT523.13256.41 104 NP413.44203.19 103
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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST