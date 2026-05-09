Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 291.09% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 205.13% to Rs 888.94 croreNet profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 291.09% to Rs 529.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 205.13% to Rs 888.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 291.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 137.76% to Rs 1331.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 560.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 106.89% to Rs 2302.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1112.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales888.94291.33 205 2302.001112.66 107 OPM %74.7754.98 -71.3259.79 - PBDT700.87189.98 269 1768.37763.15 132 PBT681.79168.29 305 1690.33699.40 142 NP529.77135.46 291 1331.55560.04 138
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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST