Multibase India standalone net profit rises 46.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.06% to Rs 20.96 crore

Net profit of Multibase India rose 46.09% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.06% to Rs 20.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.20.9616.7617.7514.624.673.324.373.083.362.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News