Wednesday, August 12, 2026 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchArdee Industries IPOStocks to BuySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Multibase India standalone net profit rises 46.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Multibase India standalone net profit rises 46.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales rise 25.06% to Rs 20.96 crore

Net profit of Multibase India rose 46.09% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.06% to Rs 20.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.9616.76 25 OPM %17.7514.62 -PBDT4.673.32 41 PBT4.373.08 42 NP3.362.30 46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wanbury standalone net profit declines 75.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Wanbury standalone net profit declines 75.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Epack Durable consolidated net profit declines 48.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Epack Durable consolidated net profit declines 48.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit declines 4.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit declines 4.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Vikran Engineering consolidated net profit declines 29.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Vikran Engineering consolidated net profit declines 29.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit declines 30.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit declines 30.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:27 AM IST