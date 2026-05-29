Multiplus Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Multiplus Holdings remain constant at Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.88% to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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