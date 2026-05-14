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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mumbai CNG Price hiked by Rs 2 per kg

Mumbai CNG Price hiked by Rs 2 per kg

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
CNG prices were hiked across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Thursday with Mahanagar Gas Limited releasing fresh rates. According to details shared on the MGL website, prices were revised with effect from May 14. CNG will now cost Rs 84 per kg in Mumbai and adjoining areas, up Rs 2 per kg.

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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