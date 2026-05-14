Mumbai CNG Price hiked by Rs 2 per kg
CNG prices were hiked across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Thursday with Mahanagar Gas Limited releasing fresh rates. According to details shared on the MGL website, prices were revised with effect from May 14. CNG will now cost Rs 84 per kg in Mumbai and adjoining areas, up Rs 2 per kg.
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 12:04 PM IST