Munjal Showa standalone net profit rises 35.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.49% to Rs 347.50 crore

Net profit of Munjal Showa rose 35.63% to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.49% to Rs 347.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 286.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.347.50286.040.710.5515.5312.5812.889.8811.238.28

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