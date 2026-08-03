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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Munjal Showa standalone net profit rises 35.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Munjal Showa standalone net profit rises 35.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Sales rise 21.49% to Rs 347.50 crore

Net profit of Munjal Showa rose 35.63% to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.49% to Rs 347.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 286.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales347.50286.04 21 OPM %0.710.55 -PBDT15.5312.58 23 PBT12.889.88 30 NP11.238.28 36

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:51 PM IST