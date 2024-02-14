Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Munoth Capital Markets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.05 crore
Net Loss of Munoth Capital Markets reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter Ended Dec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.050.05 0 OPM %-300.00-100.00 -PBDT-0.15-0.05 -200 PBT-0.15-0.05 -200 NP-0.15-0.05 -200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Aagam Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vardhan Capital &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Premier Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Unifinz Capital India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Northlink Fiscal &amp; Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Australian stocks drift lower

Indian Rupee supported in volatile trades

Benchmarks bounce back, Nifty ends above 21,840; SBI rallies over 4%

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO subscribed 101.30 times

Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 59.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon