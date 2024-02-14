Sensex (    %)
                        
Munoth Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:18 PM IST
Sales decline 35.71% to Rs 0.09 crore
Net Loss of Munoth Financial Services reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 35.71% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter Ended Dec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.090.14 -36 OPM %-377.780 -PBDT-0.300 0 PBT-0.31-0.01 -3000 NP-0.31-0.01 -3000
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

