Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 51.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.66% to Rs 62.64 crore

Net profit of Murudeshwar Ceramics declined 51.38% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.66% to Rs 62.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.76% to Rs 10.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 205.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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