Music Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 47.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 25.39% to Rs 40.79 croreNet Loss of Music Broadcast reported to Rs 47.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 38.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.39% to Rs 40.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 53.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 33.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.61% to Rs 174.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 234.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales40.7954.67 -25 174.43234.48 -26 OPM %-116.43-83.04 --25.47-9.51 - PBDT-44.17-41.42 -7 -28.08-7.02 -300 PBT-50.81-50.11 -1 -55.65-41.64 -34 NP-47.96-38.03 -26 -53.32-33.84 -58
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:06 AM IST