Music Broadcast reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.22 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 9.69% to Rs 44.54 croreNet profit of Music Broadcast reported to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.69% to Rs 44.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales44.5449.32 -10 OPM %18.411.91 -PBDT16.404.90 235 PBT12.32-2.18 LP NP9.22-2.17 LP
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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST