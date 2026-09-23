Muthoot Capital Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 150 cr

On private placement basis

Muthoot Capital Services has allotted 15,000 Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Taxable, Transferrable, Non-Convertible Debentures each having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 aggregating to up to Rs 150 crore on private placement basis. The NCDs have a coupon rate of 9.25 % p.a., payable quarterly, and are proposed to be listed on BSE.