Muthoot Capital Services standalone net profit declines 16.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.29% to Rs 166.36 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Capital Services declined 16.36% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.29% to Rs 166.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.58% to Rs 11.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.67% to Rs 619.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 470.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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