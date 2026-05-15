Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 126.67% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 65.23% to Rs 9288.71 croreNet profit of Muthoot Finance rose 126.67% to Rs 3349.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1477.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 65.23% to Rs 9288.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5621.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 98.59% to Rs 10590.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5332.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.39% to Rs 31209.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20214.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9288.715621.75 65 31209.2320214.17 54 OPM %83.5572.44 -81.3572.94 - PBDT4608.631966.92 134 14442.167381.99 96 PBT4584.151932.20 137 14304.847266.01 97 NP3349.471477.68 127 10590.345332.90 99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:06 AM IST