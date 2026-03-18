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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Finance Ltd spurts 0.24%, gains for five straight sessions

Muthoot Finance Ltd spurts 0.24%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 3427.3, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.83% in last one year as compared to a 3.8% gain in NIFTY and a 7.01% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Muthoot Finance Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3427.3, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.84% on the day, quoting at 23778.2. The Sensex is at 76690.69, up 0.81%. Muthoot Finance Ltd has added around 0.48% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25724.65, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3418.2, down 0.27% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd is up 41.83% in last one year as compared to a 3.8% gain in NIFTY and a 7.01% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 16.05 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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