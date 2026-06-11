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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 105.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 105.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 17.30% to Rs 115.36 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Homefin (India) rose 105.11% to Rs 26.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 115.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.10% to Rs 45.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.62% to Rs 432.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 326.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales115.3698.35 17 432.78326.33 33 OPM %70.9561.81 -59.2462.06 - PBDT36.1318.95 91 72.6659.63 22 PBT34.2217.32 98 66.5654.05 23 NP26.1112.73 105 45.4439.48 15

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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