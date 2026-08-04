Tuesday, August 04, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to Buy TodayStocks To WatchBankipur Bypoll ResultRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallyMissed July 31 ITR deadline?MV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 113.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 113.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 104.96 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Homefin (India) rose 113.71% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 104.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales104.9695.93 9 OPM %52.7953.91 -PBDT7.456.47 15 PBT6.135.15 19 NP4.211.97 114

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jain Resource Recycling consolidated net profit rises 22.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Jain Resource Recycling consolidated net profit rises 22.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sambhv Steel Tubes consolidated net profit rises 66.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sambhv Steel Tubes consolidated net profit rises 66.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Samhi Hotels consolidated net profit rises 5.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Samhi Hotels consolidated net profit rises 5.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Signpost India consolidated net profit rises 22.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Signpost India consolidated net profit rises 22.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 47.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 47.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:11 AM IST