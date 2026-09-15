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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Microfin raises Rs 250 crore via privately placed NCDs

Muthoot Microfin raises Rs 250 crore via privately placed NCDs

Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Muthoot Microfin said that it has raised Rs 250 crore through the allotment of listed, rated, secured and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The instruments are secured by a first-ranking, exclusive charge over the company's receivables. The NCDs will be listed on BSE Limited.

This latest fund raise forms part of Muthoot Microfin's continued strategy to strengthen its funding profile, diversify its liability mix, and optimise its overall cost of borrowing.

As part of this issuance, the company has allotted 2,50,000 NCDs of Rs 10,000 each, aggregating to Rs 250 crore, with a tenure of 24 months and a coupon rate of 9.25% per annum, payable monthly.

 

Sadaf Sayeed, CEO, Muthoot Microfin, said: "The Rs 250 crore fund raise is an important step towards strengthening our funding profile and maintaining access to diversified sources of capital.

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Muthoot Microfin secures ₹250 crore in NCD issue, eyes lower funding costs

Our cost of funds declined by 75 basis points in FY26, and we remain focused on consistently optimising our borrowing costs. The recent upgrade in our credit rating to CRISIL AA-/Stable further strengthens our ability to access funding at competitive rates and optimise our liability mix.

Over the medium term, this will also support our focus on strengthening margins while continuing to grow responsibly and serve more customers across our markets."

Muthoot Microfin is a part of Muthoot Pappachan Group (also known as Muthoot Blue) and is one of the leading listed MFIs in India. As on 30 June 2026, the company has 3.25 million active customers served through 1,671 branches spread across 21 states and 392 districts with a gross loan portfolio (GLP) of Rs 14,457.2 crore.

The company's net profit had surged to Rs 81.3 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 6.2 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income for the period under review was Rs 670.6 crore, up 20% YoY.

The scrip fell 1.04% to currently trade at Rs 194.20 on the BSE.

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 10:31 AM IST