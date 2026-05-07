Muthoot Microfin reports standalone net profit of Rs 71.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.83% to Rs 631.81 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Microfin reported to Rs 71.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 401.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.83% to Rs 631.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 555.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 170.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 222.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.50% to Rs 2369.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2561.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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