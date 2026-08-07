Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit rises 1216.18% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 19.69% to Rs 668.64 croreNet profit of Muthoot Microfin rose 1216.18% to Rs 81.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.69% to Rs 668.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 558.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales668.64558.62 20 OPM %54.1840.47 -PBDT117.4816.76 601 PBT106.615.76 1751 NP81.346.18 1216
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:12 AM IST