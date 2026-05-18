Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit declines 15.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.96% to Rs 16.78 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance declined 15.17% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 16.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.78% to Rs 13.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.85% to Rs 60.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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